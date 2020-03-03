MARCH 1
Brandon Lashon Bugg, 34, 2915 Charles St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Christopher Allen Tracy, 21, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Nicco J. Rawls, 32, 1602 Brookside Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Fred D. White, 50, 417 N. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Caleb Joshua Wilson, 26, 2202 Felix St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tanner Ray Young, 18, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sarah M. Saunders, 31, 2805 Felix St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Randy E. Norris Sr., 49, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sharon Michelle Miller, 34, 2520 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nathan Tyler Chavez, 35, 818 Pendleton St., on a city warrant for burglary and failure to appear in court.
Korey Lynn Barnhill, 30, Gower, Missouri, on a city warrant for stealing and failure to appear in court.
Anthony Ryan Doles, 22, 2005 N. 34th Terrace, on a state charge of burglary.
Vernell Carter, 36, 629 S. 11th St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Nicole C. Bernard, 26, 1402 S. 17th St., on a state charge of burglary.
Roger Dean Griggs, 46, 909 S. 23rd St., on a state charge of domestic assault.