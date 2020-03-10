MARCH 8
Justin L. Hill, 36, 2918 Newport Road, on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
Travis C. Cook, 29, 6222 S. Third St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chantaia L. Bennett, 24, 1719 Center St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert E. Brady III, 56, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Wayne Allen Corkins, 53, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear
in court.
Christopher Thomas Groh, 46, 2909 Charles St., on a city warrant for disturbing the peace and failure to appear in court.
Jodie Jacob Downs, 29, Savannah, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Leonard Hamilton Slawson, 60, 715 N. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Malachi Dale Grieme, 24, 6538 Washington St., on a city warrant for stealing and failure to appear in court.