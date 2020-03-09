MARCH 5
Richard E. Jones, 44, no address provided, on city charges of trespassing and assault of a law enforcement officer.
Anna Susan Allison, 32, 809 N. 25th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
David Allen Burley, 40, 2209 Locust St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Adrian Brett Pearson, 37, 3116 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jason S. Johnson, 40, 2811 S. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William Jennings Tyler, 32, 815 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Donna Michele Ramsel, 50, Rea, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Timothy Ryan Miller, 38, 814 N. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Hali Leanne Carney, 27, 720 S. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Heather Nicole Choske, 35, 1806 Clay St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
MARCH 6
Payton Thomas Graves, 20, Holt, Missouri, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Stephen M. Swope, 19, 712 S. 11th St., on city charges of serving alcohol without a license and serving alcohol to minors/intoxicated persons.
Cheyenne Richelle Griswold, 25, 6205 Eureka St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kyle Ivan Ferris, 30, 709 Highland Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Katherine Jo Robinson, 19, 4335 Kensington Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler Matthew Kincaid, 23, 3524 Pickett Road, on a state charge of domestic assault.
Alex D. Osorio Tirado, 24, 923 N. 12th St., on a state charge of assault.
Shon Michael Sprake, 45, 501 Monroe St., on a state charge of resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.
MARCH 7
Demetrius D. Buffington, 20, 2905 St. Joseph Ave., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Jose Juis Guillemin Navarro, 29, 3604 Gene Field Road, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Charles L. Fowler, 54, no address provided, on city charges of trespassing and failure to obey lawful order to disperse.
Spencer David Rehm, 32, 175 Francis St., on a city charge of resisting police by threats/violence/force.
Jerald W. Samuel Jr., 50, 2103 Pear St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michelle M. Paxson, 45, 2103 Pear St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Maria Magdalena Snidow, 42, 106 S. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mark James Hamaker, 33, 2914 Monterey St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Raecina Kay Clark, 30, 2531 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Karen Elizabeth Mauricio, 24, 318 W. Valley St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jonny Byrne Trotter, 58, 5700 S.W. Lakefront Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Megan R. Spurgin, 31, 125 S. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jamithunn A. McNeely, 33, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.