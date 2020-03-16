MARCH 12
Nicholas John Curtis Klepees, 34, 6030 Tennessee St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jalisa Elizabeth Irvin, 31, 2809 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brice Dale Hunt, 19, Gower, Missouri, on a city warrant for assault and failure to appear in court.
Khristopher Diandre Hatcher, 28, 2606 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rebecca Adit Ajang, 37, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amy A. Crawford, 49, 2719 Edmond St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Heather R. Bledsoe, 43, 5518 King Hill Ave., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
MARCH 13
Osmani Padron Rivero, 53, 825 Trevillian Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James Brian Eugene Cleveland, 50, 1307 Francis St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kolby Gene Grippando, 25, 3401 Monterey St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James Scott Zent Sr., 49, 3205 S. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Floyd J. Miller, 39, 101 Sherman St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jennifer Lynn A. Boyle, 47, 2823 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Roger Toledo Prego, 26, 1209 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Matthew J. Dilley, 30, 5111 Arcadia St., on a state charge of receiving stolen property.
Christian Nicholas Schultz, 29, 1920 N. 29th St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Manuel Anthony Sanchez, 38, Clarksdale, Missouri, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
MARCH 14
Christopher J. Keith, 26, 3503 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Frank Zeak Tull, 31, Independence, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Zachary Allen Baker, 36, 1123 Sixth Ave., on a city warrant for trespassing, stealing, resisting arrest/detention/stop and failure to appear in court.
Kaytlen Leigh Ann Auxier, 26, 213 S. 21st St., on a city warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest/detention/stop, and failure to appear in court.
Megan Jean Pflugradt, 38, 1811 Brenda Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Taylor Loftin Hughes, 30, 117 E. Walter Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joshua Lee Mizer, 39, 2822 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeffrey James Davis Sr., 36, 2722 N. 26th St., on city charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and stealing.
Spencer Perry Watkins, 30, 1818 Howard St., on city charges of obstructing duties of police and stealing.
Emily Rose Bercegay, 22, 2532 N. 26th St., on city charges of disorderly conduct and failure to appear in court.
Kaylee Weires, 21, 1705 N. 36th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.