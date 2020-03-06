MARCH 4
Devin Slade Cox, 19, 3305 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jonathon Michael Owens, 29, 2305 Castle Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kristin Leigh Loveland, 29, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tabatha Jane Barnes, 33, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nicole Ann Courter, 26, 1111 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Debra Darlene Stone, 53, 2810 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amanda K. Stufflebean, 32, 2326 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for resisting arrest and failure to appear in court.
Denoyes Augustus Gibbs, 32, 3110 S. 36th Place, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael P. Farnan, 53, 610 Olive St., on a state charge of stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.
Tad R. Summers, 27, 3305 Faraon St., on a state charge of stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.
Nicholas Aaron Formaro, 30, Maryville, Missouri, on a state charge of violation of a protection order.
Marcie K. Walker, 48, 2314 Charles St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Alexandro Mendoza, 24, 3136 Gene Field Road, on a state charge of driving with suspended/revoked license.