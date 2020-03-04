MARCH 2
Steve Fred, 22, 1802 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bryce Taylor Bushong, 25, 312 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Charles E. Ridings, 36, 902 N. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kevin Lee Clark, 42, 5425 Faraon St., on a state charge of nonsupport.
Tyler M. Heerlein, 33, 1315 N. 15th St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Linda Leigh McIntosh, 59, 2822 Mary St., on a state charge of stealing.