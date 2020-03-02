FEB. 27
Justin Michael Hoffman, 27, 5104 Crystal Drive, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Lauren A. Simpson, 27, 6302 Sherman St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Edward Miguel Machado Candelario, 23, 1704 Belle St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
FEB. 28
Whitney Lynn Wilburn, 33, 1917 Faraon St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Christgen Paul Solomon, 31, Ankeny, Iowa, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Devin Wayne Burchett, 28, 5837 King Hill Ave., on a city charge of resisting police by threats/force/violence.
Austin Allen Holland, 23, 416 N. Seventh St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mickie J. Harrison, 21, Neosho, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Heather R. Bledsoe Thornton, 43, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Patrick Allen Kuehner, 55, 5914 Pleasant Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Darcie Rae Raines, 37, 6520 Sherman St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Leslie Ray Marriott, 33, 6313 Sherman St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shon Michael Sprake, 45, 501 Monroe St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Derek Ryan Hansen, 35, 2718 Seneca St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amanda Leigh Watson, 32, 221 Jones St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Charles Ray Harbord Jr., 46, 2538 S. 13th St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
FEB. 29
Lacole Ann Ralios, 34, Savannah, Missouri, on city charges of indecent acts/conduct and trespassing.
Dean A. Richardson, 54, 2909 Francis St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
William Demarco Allen III, 19, 730 S. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Clifton Lee Rathmann, 32, 2701 Sacramento St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bridget Dawn O’Banion, 46, Savannah, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Luke Dylan Watson, 22, 1115 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jacob Lyndal Giles, 23, 1610 Ashland Ave., on a city warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Mattie F. Lucas, 33, 726 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Johanna Loren Punzo, 21, 2717 County Line Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Lee Burgess, 41, 2004 S. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.