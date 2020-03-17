MARCH 15
Tyler Soethout, 28, 2421 Shamrock Lane, on city charges of attempted assault and resisting arrest by violence/force/flee.
Sherrie Lynn Bollinger, 47, 2216 S. Leonard Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Austin Dean Saunders, 22, Savannah, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
David Lee Davis, 27, 2905 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tiffany A. Phinney, 27, 2316 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael C. Johnson, 45, 3426 Auburn Drive, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Morgan Nicole Keller, 25, 3910 N. 37th St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Tryston Gregory Williams, 35, 720 Shady Ave., on a state charge of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating substantial risk of injury or death.