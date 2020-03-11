MARCH 9
Nelson Randall Cook II, 29, 302 Hammond St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brian Michael Helm, 31, 2618 Renick St., on a state charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Trina Soram, 21, 2622 Sacramento St., on state charges of driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Heather Lynn Cowan, 31, no address provided, on a state charge of resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.
Michelle Ann Purcell, 54, Easton, Missouri, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Briana Nichole Nagle, 22, 803 S. 38th St., on a state charge of stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.
Demarcus Lenard Bushrod, 30, 1611 Gooding Ave., on a state charge of nonsupport.