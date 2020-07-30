JULY 27Corey D. Black, 45, no address provided, on city charges of assault of a law enforcement officer and failure to appear in court.Daniel Dout Ajak, 41, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Bryan Lynn Starr St., 44, no address provided, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.Larry Alan White, 49, 612 S. Sixth St., on a state charge of domestic assault.Charles Homer Shockey IV, 35, Houston, Texas, on a state charge of statutory rape.Mang Tu, 33, 1701 N. 36th St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.Jeffrey Thomas Marschel Jr., 37, 2201 S. 22nd St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.Phillip Jeffrey Peak, 32, 2123 Newport Road, on state charges of forgery and stealing.Brandon Demetrice White, 31, 2919 Jules St., on a state charge of nonsupport.