JULY 25

  • Wayne A. Corkins, 53, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Zackery Scott Angst, 38, 201 Texas Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Brook Mandy McClain, 38, 1607 Grand Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Courtney A. Sumpter, 27, 2505 College Lane, on city charges of stealing and failure to appear in court.
  • Victor Kihyong Seppi, 37, 2405 S. 16th St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
  • Martines Sharell Penn, 40, no address provided, on a state charge of tampering with a vehicle.
  • Kaleb Jorden Penland, 19, 806 Mansfield Road, on a state charge of tampering with a vehicle.
  • Bryan Lynn Starr Sr., 54, 2621 S. 18th St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.

    • JULY 26

  • William Lester Belding Jr., 42, 311 W. Valley St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Joni Lynn Allison, 63, Amazonia, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Nathaniel Lee Walker, 30, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Patricia Ann Butler, 56, 112 S. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Kaytlen Leigh Ann Auxier, 28, 213 S. 21st St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Angela M. Mitchell, 33, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Sandra L. Weadge, 64, 1301 N. 22nd St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.