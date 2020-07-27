JULY 22
Cassandra Le Ann Larkin, 36, 1006 Seventh Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Glenn Wayne Gray, 30, 6615 Brown St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shane William Reynolds, 40, 2213 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Iasha Joyce Roubideaux, 41, 2909 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Whitney Nichole Koontz, 32, 3201 Floral Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shane Christopher Lewin, 29, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cody D. Icke, 35, Savannah, Missouri, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Travis W. Mirosh, 35, Plattsburg, Missouri, on a city charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
JULY 23
Jose Manuel Ramirez-Portuguez
Mary Ranae Thompson, 59, 2218 S. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Gladys Bernice Fleck, 62, 2824 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
, 36, 704 Lincoln St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
John A. Mathews, 60, 1002 Francis St., on a city charge of failure to obey lawful order to disperse.Myia A’Janey Weston, 26, 6537 Grant St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.Eric Jacob Burns, 45, Leavenworth, Kansas, on state charges of stealing.Robert Joseph Burns, 58, Leavenworth, Kansas, on state charges of stealing.
Jamore Edworn Hicks, 27, 428 N. 17th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
JULY 24
Nathan Akeem Wilkinson Jr.
Kimberly E. Fanning, 28, 1111 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Justin M. Hartley, 31, 2008 N. Fourth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.James Leon Myers, 33, 6215 Brown St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Cecilia R. Palmer, 24, 5124 Miller Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Ryan Wesley Simpson, 38, 1908 Messanie St., on city charges of trespassing, disturbing the peace, resisting duties of police, and assault of a law enforcement officer.
, 35, 2305 Sylvanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.