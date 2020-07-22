JULY 18Kyle Lynn Butts, 39, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Christopher Lawrence Lehmer, 50, 3121 Burnside Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Trashasans Monique Fonville, 20, 1515 Felix St., on a city warrant for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.Kevin Eugene Tracy Jr., 33, 1214 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Rachel Elizabeth R. Downs, 26, 724 N. 23rd St., on a city warrant for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.Danielle R. Botts, 38, 3200 Gene Field Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Christopher Warren Roberts, 28, 115 Sycamore St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Jerri Jacqueline Summer Morgan, 23, 1824 Pacific St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Brandon A. Hayes, 25, 6212 Promenade Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Nathan Rodgers, 28, 802 S. 11th St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
JULY 19Jose Antonio Perez-Vilegas, 19, 1209 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Charmaine Eichman Matula, 43, 924 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Brandon Ray Bascue, 18, 1205 Northwood Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Kerin Lynn Kirk, 36, 3402 S. 40th Terrace, on a state charge of endangering the welfare of a child.Tyler Lee Aspey, 30, 3215 S. 40th Terrace, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.