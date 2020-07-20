JULY 15

  • Ryan Lee Lloyd Dilley, 26, 822 W. Valley St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Scott Richard McCush, 40, 3125 Seneca St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Michelle Underwood, 44, 1117 Felix St., on a city charge of trespassing.
  • Theodore Leroy Marti Jr., 35, 512 Kansas Ave., on a state charge of stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.
  • Kristen Lyle Smith, 31, 4482 S.E. Taos Road, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.

    • JULY 16

  • Trisha Gene Gillpatrick, 29, 3112 Joyce Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Stephone Lee White, 34, 3025 Locust St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Sean Michael Littlejohn, 21, 1220 Andrew St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

    • JULY 17

  • Kurt Mikel Hay, 27, Parkville, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Jacob Lyle Bokay, 32, 2810 Oak St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Jason David Price, 47, 1006 Broadway St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Makoy Ilai, 34, 201 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Justin Lane Watson, 17, 1104 Powell St., on city charges of trespassing and obstructing police by action or inaction.
  • Jamithunn Andrew McNeely, 33, no address provided, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Jodie Jacob Downs, 30, 724 N. 23rd St., on a state charge of receiving stolen property.
  • Derek Tyron Strader, 24, 924 S. 14th St., on a state charge of endangering the welfare of a child.