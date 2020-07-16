JULY 13

  • Dakota Wayne Penland, 23, 1334 Buchanan Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Dana Michelle Phillips, 50, 3615 Doniphan Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Jenna Lynn Frost, 22, 2414 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Crystal Renee Clark, 29, 820 N. Fifth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Stephanie Nicole Prince, 35, 3002 S. 36th Place, on city charges of obstructing police by action or inaction and trespassing.
  • Skylar Austin Renuard, 25, 1202 S. 33rd St., on a state charge of domestic assault.