JULY 11
Angel Ricardo Aguirre, 23, 910 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for possession of false identification and failure to appear in court.
Alexandra Ryanne Adams, 25, 2902 N. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kristy Jo Bunton, 32, 124 W. Hyde Park Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dajuan Deandre Duncan, 34, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler Joe Drenned, 28, 5322 Basil Drive, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Kyle Ivan Ferris, 31, Atchison, Kansas, on city charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, driving with suspended/revoked license and resisting arrest by threats/violence.
Tucker Wayne Baker, 21, 6615 Mack St., on a state charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Nathan Lee Woolery, 42, DeKalb, Missouri, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.Riah Makenzie Cook, 23, 1614 Faraon St., on state charges of stealing.
Cecilia Rachel Palmer, 24, 5124 Miller Road, on a state charge of operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Gary Joseph Spire, 66, Parnell, Missouri, on a state charge of forgery.
Shayla Marie Warden, 22, 3616 Penn St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
JULY 12
Lonnie Dean Bailey Jr., 53, 312 N. Noyes Blvd., on a city charge of stealing.Nicholas Bryant Wohlgemeuth, 41, 521 Monroe St., on city charges of resisting arrest and failure to appear in court.Christopher W. Roberts, 28, on a city charge of attempted assault.
Cole Tanner Matthews, 26, 2123 S.E. Vincent Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cary Malik Goldsby, 32, 1218 Angelique St., on a state charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.Kevin James Jackson, 34, West Valley, Utah, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.Jodee Griffith, 18, Huntsville, Texas, on a state charge of burglary.Javay Gulley-Chaveres, 18, Houston, Texas, on a state charge of burglary.
Jessica Lynn Golden, 35, 3326 Primrose Lane, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.