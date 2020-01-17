JAN. 15
Matthew Wayne Williams, 33, 10303 S.W. State Route JJ, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Dan Hawkins, 37, 2611 Mary St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nicholas Reid Pickett, 35, 1801 Washington Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Roy E. Ewing Sr., 67, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jacklyn Shirley Ormsby, 27, 1024 N. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Stephanie Lynn Updegraff, 31, 7062 N.E. State Highway 6, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Russell Dean Carpenter, 59, no address provided, on state charges of driving with suspended/revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident.
Michael Isaac Singleton, 40, no address provided, on a state charge of stealing.