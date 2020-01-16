JAN. 14
Jacob Michael Atkinson, 23, no address provided, on city charges of obstructing duties of police and failure to appear in court.
Cory Daniel Black, 45, 3522 Mitchell Ave., on a city charge of drug possession.
Dauntre Edward Holmes-Warner, 20, 411 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Autumn Michelle Griffin, 23, 602 Francis St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cory Daniel Black, 45, 3522 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Marlin Lee Culver, 47, 822 S. Belt Highway, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dolores Dorothy Woods-Mires, 57, 102 N. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cari Ann Schaffer, 44, 1217 Highland Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Zackary Wayne Kyle, 21, 323 W. Rosine St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
Cynthia Marie Owens, 35, 1801 Vernon St., on a state charge of stealing.