placeholder_arrest

JAN. 14

Jacob Michael Atkinson, 23, no address provided, on city charges of obstructing duties of police and failure to appear in court.

Cory Daniel Black, 45, 3522 Mitchell Ave., on a city charge of drug possession.

Dauntre Edward Holmes-Warner, 20, 411 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Autumn Michelle Griffin, 23, 602 Francis St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Cory Daniel Black, 45, 3522 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Marlin Lee Culver, 47, 822 S. Belt Highway, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Dolores Dorothy Woods-Mires, 57, 102 N. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Cari Ann Schaffer, 44, 1217 Highland Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Zackary Wayne Kyle, 21, 323 W. Rosine St., on a state charge of domestic assault.

Cynthia Marie Owens, 35, 1801 Vernon St., on a state charge of stealing.