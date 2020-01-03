JAN. 1
Dustin Levi Phillips, 37, 2324 Ashland Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Barry Todd Burch, 44, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Vickie Lavon Etter, 27, 2811 S. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Taundra Dawn Underwood-Miller, 40, 2603 Indian Trail, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Colton Scott Randleman, 23, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Deon Stanley Will Bey, 36, 702 Warsaw Ave., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Caleb J. Wilson, 26, 724 S. 24th St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Ioanis Uruno, 46, 1802 Lafayette St., on a state charge of domestic assault.