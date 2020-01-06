JAN. 2
Jeron Markell Rogers, 24, 2805 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shon Michael Sprake, 45, 501 Monroe St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bertino Weires, 48, 111 W. Indiana Ave., on a city warrant for disturbing the peace.
Andrew Steven Cooper, 33, 1108 Powell St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Helen Annette Ginn, 77, 1507 N. Third St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dewayne Joseph Scott Williams, 30, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William Eugene Bascue, 40, 1205 Northwood Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Julie A. King, 46, 1503 Monterey St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joshua Nathan Miller, 35, 509 E. Kansas Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amanda J. Dawson, 40, 817 Vine St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kuentin Julian Isaac Meneses, 21, Bates City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Isabella M. Fuller, 19, 6036 Pryor Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Billy L. Riley Jr., 31, 2213 N. Third St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amanda Chevelle Mix, 22, no address provided, on a state charge of stealing.
Timothy A. Sheppard, 41, no address provided, on a state charge of stealing.
Michael Isaac Singleton, 40, no address provided, on a state charge of trespassing.
Devin Michael McDowell, 24, 3320 Messanie St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
JAN. 3
Corey Dequon Brown, 26, 2611 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Diamond S. Kirby, 26, 1420 Sycamore St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rachell Dawn Taylor, 24, 3206 S. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kenneth Albert Frank Robinson Sr., 34, 2811 Pembroke Lane, on a city charge of careless driving.
Brian Allen Murrin, 36, Clay Center, Kansas, on city charges of damage/disturbing public or private property and drinking in public.
Adam Knight Jungk, 40, no address provided, on city charges of careless driving and driving while intoxicated.
Nicole Marie Nichols, 28, 1332 Buchanan Ave., on a state charge of forgery.
JAN. 4
Lindsie D. Bushrod, 34, 1026 Charles St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Garrett Matthew Branstetter, 26, 5601 S.W. Lakefront Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William R. Coffman, 54, 317 E. Missouri Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tiffany Marie Dibene, 30, 1115 S. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bruce Wade Neill, 54, 713 N. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Hollie Marie Peek, 26, 1321 Garfield Ave., on a city warrant for violation of property maintenance code and failure to appear in court.
Joyce Marie Coburn, 44, 1215 Sylvanie St., on a city charge of enumeration of prohibited noise.
John M. Miller, 42, 713 S. 18th St., on a city charge of drug possession.