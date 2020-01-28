JAN. 26
Eric Dean Butts, 25, 213 E. Linn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Caleb Mathew Schreiner, 18, 4515 Downs Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ann Tara Kennedy, 56, 3504 N. Fifth Terrace, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bobby Joe Gillenwater, 62, no address provided, on a city warrant for trespassing and failure to appear in court.
Kirby J. Walls, 56, no address provided, on a city charge of indecent acts/conduct.
McKenzie Lane Nowell, 20, 1330 Buchanan Ave., on a city charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
Tucker Alan Marceau, 23, 831 S. 40th St., on a state charge of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death.
Brenda J. Williams, 50, 2121 S. Riverside Road, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Joshua Lee Pike, 29, 1307 N. 10th St., on a state charge of tampering with a vehicle.