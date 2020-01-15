JAN. 13
Julia Rovin Bol, 35, no address provided, on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
Akuein Gar Madut, 35, 5203 Lake Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Anthony L. Adams, 38, 1607 Grand Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brook M. McClain, 38, 1607 Grand Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shannon L. Wilson, 46, Wathena, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William Scott Holmes, 41, 910 Powell St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Sandra Sue Williams, 52, 2929 Lafayette St., on a state charge of fraudulent use of credit/debit device.
Daryl Wayne Gill, 55, 4524 Alpha Lane, on a state charge of possession of child pornography.