JAN. 9
James Charles Whisenand, 47, 2603 Mary St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Heather Renee Laws, 30, 513 Mobile Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amanda Sue Farmer, 30, 6316 Sherman St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher Warren Roberts, 28, 2516 S. 25th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Gary Wayne Hatfield III, 26, 3810 Sylvanie St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Jo Anna White, 32, 3025 Locust St., on a state charge of forgery.
David Elzy Despain, 34, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Isaiah Aiden Koelliker, 18, 203 N. 20th St., on a state charge of resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.
JAN. 10
Benjamin Alan Sherlock, 34, no address provided, on a city charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lexus R. Cox, 21, 1512 N. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ebony Denise Williams, 38, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rejeffs Soram, 19, 2622 Sacramento St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sabrina Leni Reynolds, 40, 1506 Fifth Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Gage Michael Herring, 24, 5409 Morris St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Daniel Hinton, 64, 510 S. 20th St., on a state charge of assault.
JAN. 11
Timothy Jay Alan Mowry, 32, 2943 Sylvanie St., on a city charge of driving with suspended/revoked license.
Tri Minh Tran, 22, 3337 Abbett Drive, on city charges of stealing, driving with suspended/revoked license, and obstructing duties of police.
Amoe Jamis Nagan. 28, 2612 Mitchell Ave., on city charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting police by violence/threat/force.
Kevin Eugene Tracy Jr., 33, 1214 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
John Edwards Roberts, 42, 2205 Edmond St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Samantha Jo Jagodzinski, 34, 2943 Sylvanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tina C. Stiglic, 50, 425 N. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sharon Elaine Sherwood, 61, 1002 Francis St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
David Gene Trammell, 50, 1015 Isadore St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Treyvon Dajon Taylor, 24, 6036 Brown St., on a state charge of domestic assault.