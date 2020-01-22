JAN. 20
Steven Lee Callaway, 28, 1012 Douglas St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Darryl W. Wilson, 21, 2424 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Inatipei Rudolph, 34, 1508 Beattie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ashley N. Brown, 30, Easton, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Stephone Lee White, 34, 3025 Locust St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher Lee Covington, 42, 3515 Gene Field Road, on a state charge of domestic assault.