JAN. 5
John Mikel Nichols, 40, no address provided, on a city charge of failure to obey lawful order to disperse.
Rickey Lee Newkirk, 65, 503 Shady Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Justin Lee Hall, 32, no address provided, on a city warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.
Jackie Lynn Hutchinson, 52, 5700 S.W. Lakefront Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tarl D. Williams, 33, 2222 Seneca St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher James Charle Reeves, 22, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dennis E. Wylie, 54, 2811 S. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jason S. Johnson, 40, 509 Middleton St., on a state charge of terroristic threats.
Travis W. Webster, 25, 3022 Dover St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Susan K. Derr, 47, Mound City, Missouri, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.