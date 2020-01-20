JAN. 16
Matthew James Fanning, 31, 1319 N. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
John David Perry, 45, 209 Arizona Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Darnel Rakim Coleman Walker, 28, 1019 Corby St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Leonard D. Richardson Jr., 36, 1812 S. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler Joseph Higgins Jr., 27, 1111 Douglas St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cheyanne N. Greer-Didlo, 24, 1402 Hickory St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Gary Cleandenting Lafollette Jr., 41, Savannah, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chasity Brooke Hoyt, 27, 2707 S. 25th St., on a state charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
Dusty Ray Young, 37, 1506 Fifth Ave., on a state charge of domestic assault.
Tara Laraine Nunez, 27, 2810 S. Leonard Road, on a state charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
JAN. 17
Charles Ray Harbord Jr., 46, 2538 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
D’Mitri Carwin Cooper, 21, 1723 Lion Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
April Louise Hood, 48, 1822 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Andrew Cinque Jackson Jr., 37, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Todd M. Dilts, 46, no address provided, on a state charge of violation of a protection order.
JAN. 18
William Ryan Richardson, 28, 1110 S. 12th St., on city charges of disturbing the peace and obstructing duties of police.
Carl Alfred Modlin Jr., 51, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Taran Q. Clark, 19, 715 Concord St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Daren Ray Sell, 46, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Darcie Rae Raines, 37, 3601 Gene Field Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kevin W. Cline, 41, 426 Ohio St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William D. Coffman, 44, 509 S. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.