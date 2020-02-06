FEB. 4
Ashley Nichol Young, 35, 819 N. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Martel Ramon Stewart, 27, 807 E. Hyde Park Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Carl Steffens, 62, 2717 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bette Jane Smith, 28, 2209 Locust St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lori Lynn More, 53, 6542 Grant St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Matthew Lee Walker, 28, 2603 Duncan St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chelsie Lee Nicole Markley, 23, 1406 Cudmore Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Marvin Ray Mitchell, 34, 915 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Brian Lenzy, 48, 3114 Olive St., on a state charge of violation of a protection order.
Paul Winston Hicks Jr., 28, Elwood, Kansas, on a state charge of domestic assault.
Kylee Kay-Sandra Peterson, 18, 915 Dewey Ave., on state charges of stealing a vehicle and driving while intoxicated.