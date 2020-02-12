FEB. 10
Jason L. Moran, 35, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert Dale Raith, 44, no address provided, on a city warrant for nonsupport and failure to appear in court.
Dustin J. Owens, 36, 2507 Oak St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Clifton N. Tracy III, 37, 2205 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christina Lynn Bramstuder, 53, 3416 Messanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jason Michael Huebl, 43, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.