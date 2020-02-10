placeholder_arrest

FEB. 6

Portuguez Jose Ramirez, 36, 704 Lincoln St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Lacey Ann Gilbert, 27, Maitland, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

James W. Martin, 50, 2209 Union St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Domonick Demonte Warren, 25, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

James L. Briggs, 31, 801 S. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Helen J. Fanning, 32, 1201 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Occigens J. Alexandre, 22, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Daylon Rae Bomar, 34, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Heather Lynn Cowan, 30, Burlington Junction, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jeremy Dewayne Kerns, 39, 204 E. Vassar St., on a state charge of violation of a protection order.

Daniel Dout Ajak, 41, no address provided, on a state charge of assault.

Melissa A. Guinn, 35, 813 S. 17th St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.

FEB. 7

Andrew Wayne Dredge, 28, 604 Concord St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Bryson Scott Price-Taylor, 29, 2821 Seneca St., on a city warrant for resisting arrest by violence/force/fleeing and failure to appear in court.

Allene Robinson, 43, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Blythe Rhiannon Rails, 34, 1218 Village Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Shelby Ann Merrill, 21, 513 Rockwood Court, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Laine Erik Hoffman, 52, 20575 St. Route K, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jordan Lee Pinzino, 25, 305 Green St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

FEB. 8

Kenneth J. Livings, 51, 415 N. 10th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.

Darrin Dewayne Mignery, 41, 2718 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Dewayne J.S. Williams, 30, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Timothy A. Sheppard, 42, 2914 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jason Wesley Trauernicht, 37, 501 Monroe St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Joey Dewayne Haynes, 39, 2909 Charles St., on a state charge of domestic assault.