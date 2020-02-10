FEB. 6
Portuguez Jose Ramirez, 36, 704 Lincoln St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lacey Ann Gilbert, 27, Maitland, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James W. Martin, 50, 2209 Union St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Domonick Demonte Warren, 25, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James L. Briggs, 31, 801 S. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Helen J. Fanning, 32, 1201 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Occigens J. Alexandre, 22, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Daylon Rae Bomar, 34, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Heather Lynn Cowan, 30, Burlington Junction, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeremy Dewayne Kerns, 39, 204 E. Vassar St., on a state charge of violation of a protection order.
Daniel Dout Ajak, 41, no address provided, on a state charge of assault.
Melissa A. Guinn, 35, 813 S. 17th St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
FEB. 7
Andrew Wayne Dredge, 28, 604 Concord St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bryson Scott Price-Taylor, 29, 2821 Seneca St., on a city warrant for resisting arrest by violence/force/fleeing and failure to appear in court.
Allene Robinson, 43, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Blythe Rhiannon Rails, 34, 1218 Village Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shelby Ann Merrill, 21, 513 Rockwood Court, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Laine Erik Hoffman, 52, 20575 St. Route K, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jordan Lee Pinzino, 25, 305 Green St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
FEB. 8
Kenneth J. Livings, 51, 415 N. 10th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Darrin Dewayne Mignery, 41, 2718 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dewayne J.S. Williams, 30, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Timothy A. Sheppard, 42, 2914 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jason Wesley Trauernicht, 37, 501 Monroe St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joey Dewayne Haynes, 39, 2909 Charles St., on a state charge of domestic assault.