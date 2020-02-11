placeholder_arrest

FEB. 9

Devvan Jane Sample, 41, 4724 Arrowhead Drive, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.

Shelly Lynn Waid, 53, 2013 Jones St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Barry Todd Burch, 44, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Zakary C. Ingraham, 48, 510 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Tyan Michelle Elder, 38, 1518 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Wyatt D. Roberts, 24, 1207 Fifth Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Spencer Perry Watkins, 30, 1818 Howard St., on a state charge of domestic assault.