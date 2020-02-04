FEB. 2
Craig E. McZeal Jr., 28, 1602 Brookside Drive, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Ervin Dee Nolan Jr., 55, 4024 Frederick Blvd., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert John Friederich, 31, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ryan Scott Wilson, 21, 6211 S.W. Promenade Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Anthony Allen Gardner, 30, 1910 Washington Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Caleb Joshua Bottorff, 26, 2619 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler Joseph Leonard, 34, 2005 S. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dennis Earnest Wylie, 54, 2811 S. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tanner Fay Young, 18, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brinnin Logan Wayne Bolinger, 27, Country Club, Missouri, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.