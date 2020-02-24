FEB. 20
Larry Lewis Wells, 48, 3710 Robin Lane, on city charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
Westley Mathew Whitten, 30, 6811 Washington St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Karen Suzanne Smith, 37, 829 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Taylor Dean Jones, 30, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lakesha Adora McCradic, 33, 5220 King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
John Alexander Linebarger Jr., 34, 1909 Buckingham St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tori L. Linebarger, 52, 4609 High Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jovon Lamard Hughes, 26, 2901 Frederick Ave., on a state charge of tampering with a vehicle.
FEB. 21
Tyler C. Broderick, 24, 4002 Hawksbury Drive, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Ate Este, 26, 1511 N. 36th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Elizabeth Ann Hammond, 37, 1601 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Elvis Vallecillo Sanders, 46, 3104 E. Seventh St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dallas Austin Matson, 22, 2902 N. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Allen Michael Roach, 22, 520 Orchard Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kevin Wayne Cline, 41, 426 Ohio St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
FEB. 22
Evan Michael Younger, 22, 2015 Washington St., on a city warrant for drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.
Anthony R. Hernandez, 35, 802 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Summer Dawn Bohon, 19, Savannah, Missouri, on a city warrant for minor in possession of alcohol and failure to appear in court.
William Scott Sheffer, 21, 3213 Messanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bruce R. Neill, 54, 1903 Washington St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shelby Lee Finley, 25, 1510 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ruth Ann Hoyt, 51, 2609 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dakota Dayne Ryan, 29, 2311 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.