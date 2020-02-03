JAN. 30
Shane Christopher Lewin, 28, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tara R. Sharp, 45, 4214 Hillview Terrace, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Vance Lee Mullins, 21, Boyd, Texas, on state charges of trespassing, stealing and property damage.
Nathan Steven Michael Guyer, 20, 6404 Grant St., on a state charge of stealing.
JAN. 31
Shelby Jo Hunt, 26, 3103 S.W. Pettit Road, on a city charge of drug possession.
Johnathon Alan Davis, 28, 2918 Seneca St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christian Marie Chavez, 27, 3907 King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for obstructing duties of police and failure to appear in court.
Derrick Walton Babineaux, 26, 1301 Northwood Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Greggory R. Taylor, 37, 29 Lake View Estates, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeremiah Lynn Latour, 28, 6211 S.W. Promenade Lane, on a city warrant for drug possession and failure to appear in court.
FEB. 1
Samantha Nicole Shane, 25, Savannah, Missouri, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Cody Russell Gienapp, 28, 908 S. 26th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Benjamin David Lloyd, 20, 4018 Red Barn Lane, on a city charge of stealing.
William David Koeppen Jr., 44, 1331 Buchanan Ave., on a city charge of resisting arrest by violence/force/fleeing.
Ruther Rambo Ruben, 33, 2423 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for drug possession, resisting arrest by violence/force/fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to appear in court.
Alejandro Alex Farias, 43, 3015 Burnside Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Clifton Lee Rathman, 32, 2701 Sacramento St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shanin Marie Newkirk, 52, 2433 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Alexander Paul Michael Larison, 19, 4018 Red Barn Lane, on a city warrant for stealing and failure to appear in court.
Amanda Leticia Izzard, 26, 3645 Gene Field Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shane Michael Powers, 42, 1009 Fifth Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cortland August Winder, 27, 1020 Vine St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Garon Travis Reynolds, 36, Gower, Missouri, on a state charge of assault.
Demetrius D. Buffington, 20, 2905 St. Joseph Ave., on a state charge of receiving stolen property.
Damarcus Mourice Smith, 35, 3335 Abbett Drive, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.