FEB. 11
Tiffany Nicole Holmes, 29, 5405 Swift Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tad Richard Summers, 27, 3305 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
David J. Havens, 47, 6615 Brown St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amy L. Stocking, 28, 1401 Felix St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Terrie James Plowman, 35, 1117 S. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Julie Ann Wahlgren, 40, 2811 S. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Randy S. Harris, 57, 2123 Ashland Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher Warren Roberts, 28, Agency, Missouri, on a state charge of stealing.
Eric Alan Riser, 29, 2811 Pembroke Lane, on a state charge of child molestation.