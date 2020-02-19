FEB. 17
Taylor James Schumacher, 19, 1112 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler Adale Payne, 21, 3809 Terrace Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jacob Simmons Jr., 51, 719 N. 25th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sadie R. Bartram, 25, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brook Mandy McClain, 38, 1607 Grand Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
O’Dell Rudene Carter, 56, 1314 S. 38th Place, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Shauntez L. Allen, 40, 503 S. Sixth St., on a state charge of violation of a protection order.