JAN. 29
Ryan Lee Leonard, 46, S. 21st and Sylvanie streets, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Stephanie Michelle Vancleve, 39, 2508 Sylvanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Zachary Steven Fetty, 44, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
John M. McPheeters, 47, 902 W. Valley St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Monica Renee Rainey, 26, 2309 Lafayette St., on a state charge of stealing a motor vehicle/air or watercraft.