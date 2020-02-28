FEB. 26
Clayton Thomas Bosch, 20, Cairo, Missouri, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Gerald B. Cole, 42, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Kenneth E. Renfrow III, 42, no address provided, on a city charge of unlawfully burning solid waste.
Shane Russell Coy, 20, no address provided, on city charges of disturbing the peace and obstructing the duties of police.
Tanner Ray Young, 18, no address provided, on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
Barry Todd Burch, 44, 503 S. Sixth St., on a city charge of trespassing.
Nicolas Catalino Melendez, 21, 2209 Tri Level Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeffrey Lee Bloomfield, 53, 210 N. Eighth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dustin Lee Pardue, 24, 2207 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for obstructing the duties of police and failure to appear in court.
David Lee Smith, 32, 909 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Devin Thomas Hampton, 25, 2818 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Anthony M. Wolf, 17, 1306 Safari Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rebecca Ann Meadows, 30, 2904 N. 32nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Austin James Gawatz, 18, 5902 Easton Road, on a state charge of violation of a protection order.
Raymond Lee Dwight Smith Sr., 38, 1822 Olive St., on a state charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Tiffany Elizabeth Bascue, 29, 3112 Morton Lane, on state charges of identity theft/attempted identity theft.