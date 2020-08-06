AUG. 3Donnita Lynn Payne, 44, 1809 Parkview Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Micah Austin, 19, 1615 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Patricia Latoya Williams, 40, 2607 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Amy Rose Diggs, 33, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Kenneth Dean Ebling Jr., 36, 204 E. Kansas Ave., on city charges of resisting arrest, obstructing duties of police, intentional damage of property, and failure to appear in court.Tristan Temple Rucker, 36, 1321 Ridenbaugh St., on a state charge of domestic assault.Christopher Lee Covington, 43, 3515 Gene Field Road, on a state charge of domestic assault.Michael Allen Siler, 44, no address provided, on a state charge of nonsupport.