AUG. 3

  • Donnita Lynn Payne, 44, 1809 Parkview Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Micah Austin, 19, 1615 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Patricia Latoya Williams, 40, 2607 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Amy Rose Diggs, 33, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Kenneth Dean Ebling Jr., 36, 204 E. Kansas Ave., on city charges of resisting arrest, obstructing duties of police, intentional damage of property, and failure to appear in court.
  • Tristan Temple Rucker, 36, 1321 Ridenbaugh St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
  • Christopher Lee Covington, 43, 3515 Gene Field Road, on a state charge of domestic assault.
  • Michael Allen Siler, 44, no address provided, on a state charge of nonsupport.