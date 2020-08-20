AUG. 17

  • Fred Donald White, 51, 522 N. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Rachel Marie Burtis, 39, 817 Morgan St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Roger W. Dredge, 50, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Keith G. Allen Jr., 45, 720 S. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Vernon Harold Thomas, 60, 2802 S. 20th St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
  • Spencer James Oliver, 32, 2109 N. 35th St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
  • Devin Destin Wilbur, 19, 819 Main St., on a state charge of stealing.
  • Kalie Marie Stewart, 33, 2902 N. 12th St., on a state charge of tempering with/attempt to tamper with a victim or witness.
  • April Ann Moore, 41, 704 Woodson St., on a state charge of stealing.
  • Jordyn Elizabeth Randall, 18, 3315 Mitchell Ave., on a state charge of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating substantial risk of injury or death.
  • Rodney Leroy Stockstill Jr., 38, 2221 S. 13th St., on state charges of resisting arrest for a felony and driving with suspended/revoked license.
  • Tyler Dwayne Gleason, 21, 2721 Felix St., on a state charge of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating substantial risk of injury or death.