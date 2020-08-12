AUG. 8Millard George Ferguson Jr., 52, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Cameron Michael Riley, 28, 1437 S. 38th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Austin Cole McClurg, 26, 3319 Locust St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.Freedom Ray Butts, 46, 2121 S. Riverside Road, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.Curtis Ryan Wandfluh, 27, 3301 S. 35th St., on a state charge of stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.
AUG. 9Joshua Monroe Ebling, 39, 912 Powell St., on a city warrant for obstructing duties of police and failure to appear in court.Jacob Ryan Barker, 37, 1501 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Joseph Allen Stith Jr., 49, Corpus Christi, Texas, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.