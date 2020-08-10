AUG. 5Sarah J. Jones, 31, Smithville, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Daylon Rae Bomar, 35, no address provided, on a city charge of possession or sale of solvent.Oscar M. Neal Jr., 72, 730 N. 23rd St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
Shyan Nicole McPike, 28, 3210 Hampton Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
AUG. 6Tiffany Joshua, 25, 1501 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Christina Marie Smith, 38, 801 S. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Dawn D. Pickett, 40, 2121 N. Riverside Road, on a city warrant for failure to wappear in court.Christopher Douglas Barnes, 23, 6114 Carnegie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amanda Jo Loney, 37, 503 S. 25th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Nicco James Rawls, 32, 1617 Belle St., on a city warrant for resisting arrest by violence/force/fleeing and failure to appear in court.Ronnie Lee Stevens Jr., 30, 2515 Jules St., on a city charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.Darryl Wayne Kennedy, 60, no address provided, on a city charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.Dontane D. Hughes, 34, 1611 N. 36th St., on state charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, and unlawful use of a firearm.Aug. 7Joshua J. Tipas, 22, 603 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Gary Deshawn Bulla, 29, 717 Mount Mora Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chase Elliott Pollard, 31, 1801 S. 41st St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert Allen Hunt, 41, 2621 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Bobbie Lynn Franken, 44, 4106 N. 31st St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Michael Robert Ruiz, 34, 1409 N. 36th St., on a city charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.John Michael Ham, 46, 1302 N. 22nd St., on city charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with suspended/revoked license.Frederick Earl Gentry, 74, 1002 Francis St., on city charges of trespassing, indecent acts and property damage.Cody Steven Chambers, 25, Filmore, Missouri, on a city charge of stealing.Mykayla Faye Roberts, 23, no address provided, on a city charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark Douglas Filley, 60, 2901 N. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.