AUG. 5

  • Sarah J. Jones, 31, Smithville, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

    • Shyan Nicole McPike, 28, 3210 Hampton Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

  • Daylon Rae Bomar, 35, no address provided, on a city charge of possession or sale of solvent.
  • Oscar M. Neal Jr., 72, 730 N. 23rd St., on a state charge of domestic assault.

    • AUG. 6

  • Tiffany Joshua, 25, 1501 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Christina Marie Smith, 38, 801 S. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Dawn D. Pickett, 40, 2121 N. Riverside Road, on a city warrant for failure to
  • wappear in court.
  • Christopher Douglas Barnes, 23, 6114 Carnegie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

    • Chase Elliott Pollard, 31, 1801 S. 41st St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

  • Amanda Jo Loney, 37, 503 S. 25th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Nicco James Rawls, 32, 1617 Belle St., on a city warrant for resisting arrest by violence/force/fleeing and failure to appear in court.
  • Ronnie Lee Stevens Jr., 30, 2515 Jules St., on a city charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Darryl Wayne Kennedy, 60, no address provided, on a city charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Dontane D. Hughes, 34, 1611 N. 36th St., on state charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, and unlawful use of a firearm.
  • Aug. 7
  • Joshua J. Tipas, 22, 603 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Gary Deshawn Bulla, 29, 717 Mount Mora Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

    • Mark Douglas Filley, 60, 2901 N. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

  • Robert Allen Hunt, 41, 2621 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Bobbie Lynn Franken, 44, 4106 N. 31st St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Michael Robert Ruiz, 34, 1409 N. 36th St., on a city charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • John Michael Ham, 46, 1302 N. 22nd St., on city charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with suspended/revoked license.
  • Frederick Earl Gentry, 74, 1002 Francis St., on city charges of trespassing, indecent acts and property damage.
  • Cody Steven Chambers, 25, Filmore, Missouri, on a city charge of stealing.
  • Mykayla Faye Roberts, 23, no address provided, on a city charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.