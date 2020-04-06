APRIL 2
William Edward Dowlen Jr., 39, 2407 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shaylynn Ann Turner Cox, 25, 714 N. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Macey Caitlin Hope Cordonnier, 28, 1210 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kenzlee P. Flowers, 25, 202 N. 31st St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brianna J. Hunt, 22, 2231 Edmond St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joey Lee Mace, 50, no address provided, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Emma Lee Allen, 58, 2607 Penn St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
APRIL 3
Charles Joseph Schenecker Jr., 35, 1311 S. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kevin Eugene Wilson, 48, 215 W. Isabelle St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
David A. Lopez III, 28, 3303 Mitchell Ave., on a state charge of stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.
APRIL 4
Aaron Keith Despain, 19, 2831 S. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chad Christian Grime Sr., 54, 207 E. Missouri Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeramiah James Andries, 28, 3110 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Shawn Robert Grieme, 103 N. Sixth St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.