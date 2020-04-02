MARCH 31
Maria Patricia Gandar, 32, 709 E. Highland Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Vincent Todd Westcott, 42, 6036 Pryor Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Stephen Raynell Cleggett, 38, 2222 Sylvanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joe Ann Kelley Pfaff, 40, Independence, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Steven Drexal Edwin Brown, 32, Faucett, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jacob C. Carrel, 25, 5314 Savannah Road, on a state charge of burglary.
Taylor Daniel Hensley, 30, Chillicothe, Missouri, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.