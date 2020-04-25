placeholder_arrest

APRIL 22

Rachel E. Downs, 26, 724 N. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jonathan L. Linville, 33, 1602 Brookside Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jacklyn Shirley Ormsby, 27, Princeton, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Cynthia L. Jett, 46, 2201 N. Leonard Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Angie Marie Helm, 44, 626 S. Tenth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Eric Dominick Abraham Stiers, 45, no address provided, on city charges of disturbing the peace and throwing stones/projectiles.

Joshua Dean Polley, 37, 602 Francis St., on a state charge of property damage.

Richard D. Rippeto, 54, 157 Countryside Lane, on a state charge of property damage.

Kyler James Rascoe, 27, Savannah, Missouri, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.

Karen Rene Crain, 41, 1503 N. 36th St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.