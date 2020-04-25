APRIL 22
Rachel E. Downs, 26, 724 N. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jonathan L. Linville, 33, 1602 Brookside Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jacklyn Shirley Ormsby, 27, Princeton, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cynthia L. Jett, 46, 2201 N. Leonard Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Angie Marie Helm, 44, 626 S. Tenth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Eric Dominick Abraham Stiers, 45, no address provided, on city charges of disturbing the peace and throwing stones/projectiles.
Joshua Dean Polley, 37, 602 Francis St., on a state charge of property damage.
Richard D. Rippeto, 54, 157 Countryside Lane, on a state charge of property damage.
Kyler James Rascoe, 27, Savannah, Missouri, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Karen Rene Crain, 41, 1503 N. 36th St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.