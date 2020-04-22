APRIL 20
Derick Justin Hennard, 30, 1814 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cordell Perez Wallace, 25, 2701 Faraon St., on a state charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
