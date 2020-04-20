APRIL 16
Coty Jacob Rodgers, 28, no address provided, on city charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest by violence/force/fleeing.
Adam Wayne Strasser, 25, 1416 Lion Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Russell Eugene Smith III, 41, 503 S. Sixth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Keith Andrew Vickers, 56, 1401 Felix St., on a state charge of stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.
APRIL 17
Mousis W. Aani Jr., 27, 1703 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sehvon Scott Searcy, 20, 208 W. Nebraska St., on city charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.
APRIL 18
Cari Ann Schaffer, 45, 1900 Washington Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Taylor Nathaniel Cole, 21, 3609 Sacramento St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Tyler Lee Schottel, 19, Gower, Missouri, on city charges of possession of alcohol by a minor and display of fraudulent/incomplete public service commission decal(s).