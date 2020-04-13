APRIL 9
Craig Steven Wood Jr., 24, 402 E. Kansas Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Paula Marie Salisbury, 34, 2314 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jayce E. Flanning, 18, 4014 King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jay J. Riddle III, 18, 2726 S. 22nd St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
APRIL 10
Lorenzo Martez Rucker, 30, 2606 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for activities violation in nondesignated conservation area and failure to appear in court.
Amanda Leanne Huges, 33, 1017 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for stealing, trespassing, and failure to appear in court.
Nathan Tyler Chavez, 35, 818 Pendleton St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
APRIL 11
Christopher Scott Blackburn, 34, 3412 E. Colony Square, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dalton Robert Area, 20, no address provided, on a state charge of resisting arrest by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death.