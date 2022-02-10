At around 1:40 a.m. Thursday morning at South 22nd and Olive a crash caused a car to completely flip over.
The police had been pursuing a vehicle involved in the collision, but they backed off when the speed of pursuit became too dangerous.
It is believed that car hit the one you see on your screen which is of course upside down.
One individual was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other car fled the scene.
