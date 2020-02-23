One person was taken to Mosaic Life Care after a two car accident with a stolen vehicle at the intersection of South 16th and Lafayette streets.
The stolen vehicle ran a stop sign and then collided with the second vehicle. The two vehicles then splayed off into two different residents' properties. The passengers of the stolen vehicle then fled the scene.
The injured person is now in stable condition.
All passengers in the stolen vehicle are now in custody, reportedly. The sergeant on scene could not confirm whether the passengers in the stolen vehicle were intoxicated.