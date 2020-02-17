ATCHISON, Kan. — A teen from the Atchison County, Kansas, area died on Sunday morning in a collision with a semi-trailer truck as a result of a directional crossover of unknown cause on Kansas Highway 4 in Jefferson County.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Kyler M. Postma, 16, of Ozawkie, Kansas, suffered fatal injuries when his southbound 2005 Chrysler Sebring drifted into oncoming traffic and ran into a northbound 2016 Freightliner semi at mile marker 346 in the Meriden, Kansas, area. Postma grew up in rural Atchison County and moved at an unknown time to Ozawkie.
The semi driver suffered possible minor injuries but didn’t receive transport to a hospital. Both drivers had been wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, the Highway Patrol said.